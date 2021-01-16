NOAA solicits proposals for commercialization of occultation data

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is conveying its operations to commercialize occultation satellite information. The data will feed the weather projection models and subsequently redesign the weather industry due to the obtainment of information from global sources.

According to a federal report, the decision comes after years of the company’s efforts in assessing the viability of commercial data sources. The company then published an official report soliciting commercial platforms for weather information.

NOAA offered a permanent two-year delivery contract to firms that would win the contract. The company unveiled an open market approach in its invitation strategy to limit the participation of companies bidding for the contract. Additionally, NOAA will accept non-negotiable deals for the companies that will receive the contract.

The company’s environmental satellite pilot data produced significant results conveying the importance of integrating the commercial sector in providing data. As such, NOAA would heighten its activities through the acquisition of quality information outside its operation domain.

The company’s pilot project acquired its data from Spire Global Company and GeoOptics, whose commercial information is used to identify the agency’s data quality.

Besides the companies’ provision of proposals, it also announced that the companies that would get selected for data distribution needed to display consistency. Thus, the firms would need to provide 500 weather forecast data for the first 30 days. The primary purpose of the move is to demonstrate the effectiveness of a company by partnering with NOAA.

Additionally, NOAA requires the firms to provide a license to enable the company to share the data with the government and other private agencies. The information would also allow the company to disseminate the data to various agencies one day after receiving it.

According to Steve Volts, the company plans to receive 20000 soundings of data each day for a proper analysis of information meant to get fed to the weather forecast models. NOAA intends to obtain a majority of COSMIC soundings, a multinational company with the capacity to collect at least 4000 soundings per day.

In conclusion, the integration of various companies in the provision of data for commercialization purposes would enhance the weather paradigms’ quality of data. Also, the use of an extensive contract involving different firms would further enable the companies involved to develop their satellite operations. Nevertheless, NOAA would use comprehensive data to project the future pattern of the weather forecasts.