ESA creates ground for three satellite operators to compete for the Galileo second-generation satellite contracts

The European Space Agency is holding talks with two satellite operators in a move to develop advanced Galileo navigation satellites beginning next year.

The ESA Director of navigation, Paul Verhoef, stated in an email to SpaceNews that the ESA contracts bring in the German satellite developer OHB to battle it out with the US’s Thales Alenia Space and Airbus Defense and Space. He added that the purpose is to identify reliable satellite suppliers that will offer such services to ESA.

ESA plans to order an initial supply of two satellites from the winning bidder. These two will act as test orders before giving out the 12 satellite contracts to finally fill the constellation. OHB is no longer a newcomer in this game after developing 22 Galileo satellites that are already in orbit. Airbus and Thales Alenia Space were the mappers of this constellation who improved the first four satellites. These four satellites outlined the feasibility of the project.

Currently, OHB is working on other 12 Galileo payloads that will meet the customers’ needs before the launch of the advanced satellites. OHB executives revealed that two of these 12 would be deployed next year via Arianespace’s Soyuz. The executives are confident that ESA will capture the best satellite developers to initiate the production of the remaining Galileo satellites.

OHB’s chief strategist, Lutz Bertling, stated in a call that there is a possibility the company that will be chosen may be the developing half of the satellites. He added that it is impetuously uncertain for a new entrant to be selected by the agency.

OHB beat Airbus and Thales Alenia Space to produce the first Galileo satellite constellation. Bertling stated that the new satellite batch under the contract would be three times the current satellites’ weight. He reiterated that the new Galileo satellites would be technically advanced. This statement reveals that OHB has to up its game if it wants to receive higher proceeds than the current.

Nevertheless, Thales Alenia Space and Airbus are known to have developed the foundational satellites. This move implies that they are not new in the game and understand what it takes to beat OHB. The head of operations at Airbus, Philippe Pham, stated that they would be infiltrating their upgraded systems into the satellites competing for the Galileo contract.

Pham says that the new satellites they are developing for this mission will have state-of-the-art payload services, upgraded antennas, and a supersonic propulsion system. On the other hand, Thales Alenia Space’s senior marketing executive, Martin Van Schaik, stated that his firm is ready to utilize the experience to develop competitive satellites with sensitive signal detectors.

In conclusion, Verhoef says that this competition will determine the satellite operator with the technology they can utilize to provide their services. If they are all at the same level, then the satellites will be spread over for diversity.