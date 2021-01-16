NASA’s astronaut reinstated as a crew in the upcoming Boeing mission

The NASA astronaut dropped in the previous mission to the ISS over two years ago will be reinstated to form the Boeing commercial mission crew.

NASA submitted that Jeanette Epps previously designated for the CST-100 Starliner mission to the ISS would be reassigned to the Boeing’s upcoming mission. Epps will be associating with Sunita Williams and Josh Cassada, who were previously part of the Starliner-1 mission for the upcoming deployment.

Initially, Epps was to join in on the ISS Expeditions 56 and 57, which was to go out via the Soyuz space vehicle. Six months later, her replacement Serena Auñón-Chancellor journeyed on this mission so that Epps could receive further training in Russia. She finally returned to the Johnson Space Center to wait for future missions.

NASA was adamant about stating this substitution with rumors that were later discredited by Epps that she was physically unfit for launch. In her October 2018 submission, Epps expressed her dissatisfaction with uncertainly being dropped.

NASA and Epps are yet to make statements concerning her new redeployment for the upcoming mission. Epps has since tweeted in a video her happiness to reconnect with Suni Williams and Josh Cassada in the Boeing mission to the International Space Station. Epps revealed her excitement on her recall.

This upcoming Boeing crewed mission will be the first for Epps, receiving training at a Russian facility. On the other hand, Williams is an experienced astronaut who has been to the ISS for close to a year. The remaining spot on this crewed craft will be filled by an astronaut from NASA’s international ally.

NASA is adamant about divulging the actual date of launch of the Starliner-1 with speculations stating that the launch will not exceed 2022 so long as the weather is favorable. The closest launch this year will be for the SpaceX’s Crew Dragon in the Crew-1 mission. The next similar mission, Crew-2, will launch next year for half year navigation.

The launch date of the Starliner-1 mission is dependent on the completion of the space vehicle. The test flight for this mission, known as the Orbital Flight Test (OFT) slated last year, was a complete failure after numerous malfunctions. A special investigation team for this mission came with over 50 recommendations to solve the malfunctions.

Boeing gave a statement saying it will be conducting the OFT-2 with its resources after implementing the recommendations outlined from the previous test. The test will study the craft’s performance for safety purposes and its reliability in landing at the ISS.

Kathy Lueders, the NASA assistant administrator, stated that the launch of the OFT-2 test flight might come on in January 2021. She added through a virtual meeting of the AIAA Energy Forum that the Boeing technicians are working round the clock to attain the launch come next year.

To sum up, Boeing confirmed the reassignment of Jeanette Epps for the future stupendous Starliner mission. The firm is gauging this astronaut’s progress in familiarizing itself with the space exploits and space navigation devices.