Kepler is partnering with Exolaunch to deploy two of its cubesats

Kepler Communications company intends to deploy two payloads via the Russian Soyuz spacecraft. The company revealed that it would be collaborating with the Exolaunch Germany firm for this crucial mission.

The deal between the two firms is that Exolaunch will provide all the services that lead the two massive payloads that Kepler has designed through its engineers at the Aerospace Space Flight Laboratory in Canada. Some of the essential operations that Kepler will be enjoying in this partnership include deployment and mission monitoring until the two cubesats arrive into their orbits.

Kepler has the intention of launching more Earth-imaging satellites whose purpose will be to communicate essential information from the marine facilities, oil wells, farm devices, and factory facilities. The rideshare mission that Kepler has attained with Exolaunch is through the brokerage of the German firm called Innovative Space Logistics. Kepler is happy that this firm has lived up to its name. The firm is looking forward to the quality of service delivery by Exolaunch.

Kepler plans to deploy its satellites next month to enhance its communication capacity with the customers subscribing to their services. These two satellites will showcase the capacity of Kepler to deploy its cubesats and widen its communication broadband. The two satellites have the latest features that satellites must have together with a payload to control the communication by filtering interfering signals from the appropriate signal.

Exolaunch intends to deploy the two cubesats from Kepler on arriving at the Soyuz orbital path. These two satellites will be deployed sequentially into their orbits, which are within the low-Earth orbit to minimize the effects of the gravitational drag from the Earth.

Kepler’s space system chief engineer Jared Bottoms stated that they chose Exolaunch because of its previous successful launches. He added that the technology and innovation at Exolaunch are far much better than that at Kepler, hoping that they can benchmark the visible and unpatented techniques that they apply in their launches. Nonetheless, Jared is happy that they are working with Exolaunch, and he expressed his excitement to see that they finally have a partner who can help them with rideshare services until the startup is strong enough to make its launches.

Finally, Exolaunch’s director of operations, Jeanne Medvedeva, outlined that it is a privilege for their firm to offer these vital space operations. She added that they would be careful to follow the deployment procedures so that the two cubesats from Kepler can be of service to the firm.