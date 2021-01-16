Arianespace has deployed Vega in its resumption of operations with 53 satellites

Arianespace resumed flight operations for its Vega rocket on September 2 after months of tranquility without launches. The Vega rocket took off from the Guiana Space Center while hosting 53 satellites to the low-Earth orbit in the first Small Spacecraft Mission Services (SSMS) ready to conduct rideshare missions. The 53 smallsats reached their orbits in batches in two hours after takeoff.

This VV16 mission’s launch marks the maneuver through impediments like lousy weather delays, technical malfunctions, the pandemic and payload clearance issues. The primary financiers, the European Space Agency and the European Commission, were hoping that the mission will proceed in 2018 before challenges like incomplete rocket pushed the mission to 2019 and finally to 2020, where the mission forced its way into action.

The scheduled 2019 launch of this mission went sideways after the rocket malfunctioning and wrecking the UAE’s FalconEye-1 satellite it was hosting. The Vega rocket manufacturer found the cause of the malfunction to be incapable of thermal protection features in the second capsule of the rocket.

Arianespace’s chief technician Roland Lagier says that all the partisan members in this mission conducted their investigations. He reveals that the stakeholders found multiple problems ranging from design, development, and control in the second-stage capsule. The stakeholders developed 2o recommendations to be overseen before the next Vega launch.

The Vega rocket underwent full-time repairs and implementation of the recommendations and was ready by March. However, the pandemic induced a long delay until this month. The launch finally took place this month after a two weeks assessment of the technicians’ health to minimize the risk of the spread of the pandemic.

Before the launch, there have been a series of delaying events for the launch of this mission, ranging from bad weather to continuous failed launch attempts from other rockets in the selected launch fields.

The 53 payloads taken to space by the Arianespace Vega rocket include satellites from thirteen countries that applied for the company’s rideshare services. Some notable customers include SAB Aerospace and Planet, which deployed 26 satellites in this mission. The Vega rocket was hosting payloads for over 21 customers in the thirteen countries looking forward to the rideshare mission.

One of the 21 customers is Kepler Communications, which utilized the opportunity to send its internet facilitator satellite to the low-Earth orbit. Vega rocket also hosted the GHGSat-C1, whose purpose is to detect greenhouse gases.

To conclude, the Vega rocked also hosted several smallsats to demonstrate video graphics and multidimensional imaging of the Earth’s aspects. Nonetheless, the resumption of launch operations by the Vega rocket is an optimistic sign that launch operations can proceed, especially now that the firm offers an adventurous opportunity of rideshares.