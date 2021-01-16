A tremendous boost to SpaceX’s internet program after attaining a 180-satellite launch milestone

SpaceX rewrites history by launching satellites quicker than any company or space agency, as the company seeks to actualize Elon Musk’s goal of providing the Earth with high-speed internet. The rapid launches come a few weeks after SpaceX’s spacecraft return mission brought home two of NASA’s astronauts from the space station.



SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket lifted off yet another constellation of internet satellites, becoming the third consecutive launch in one month for the company’s Starlink project. SpaceX’s Starlink program seeks to gradually deliver thousands of broadband satellites into the Earth’s orbit, forming a blanket of high-speed internet access. An overview of the Starlink project activities indicates that out of 650 satellites inducted, 175 were sent to Earth’s orbit within one month. A report from the Union of Concerned Scientists confirms that SpaceX’s launch record goes down in history due to no other company or space agency attained. Elon’s company told Spaceflight Now that its Starlink project plans to conduct two additional launches in September.

Despite the rapid launches accelerating the company’s internet project, the progress is slow, according to Elon’s anticipation of sending constellations of Starlink satellites after every fortnight to attain a butch of 1,400 satellites in orbit by the end of 2020.



After the successful launch of over 500 satellites into the Earth’s orbit, SpaceX seeks to continue pushing forth the Starlink project’s goal of providing the planet’s revolutionary high-speed internet access. This year, SpaceX conducted beta testing to assess internet service performance. Elon Musk noted that achieving the economic feasibility of the system depends on sending thousands of satellites. Elon said that SpaceX received the government’s approval to send a super constellation of 42,000 satellites into the Earth’s orbit. SpaceX’s rideshare service incorporated five commuter satellites during the two August launches.

After several astronomers raised concerns of disturbances on Earth’s telescopes, the company started integrating visors in every satellite to block satellite antennae from reflected sun radiations. However, astronomer Jonathan McDowell stated that the effectiveness of the projections does not entirely resolve the problem. Initially, the reflected light caused Starlink spacecraft to look so bright, interfering with astronomer’s telescopes’ observations. In a statement to The New York Times, astronomer James Lowenthal said that very many bright objects orbiting the sky hinder telescopic observations. After SpaceX’s first Starlink launch back in May of 2019, astronomers noticed the interference’s extent.

In conclusion, regardless of the primary challenges and hurdles that the Starlink project faces, SpaceX is optimistic about accomplishing the company’s dream of becoming the leading provider of the planet’s ultra-high-speed internet access.