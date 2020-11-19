Global Marijuana Market Size (Volume and Value) And Growth to 2026 Shared in Latest Research

Marijuana market has been analyzed by utilizing the best combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with a unique blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the Marijuana market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology, wherein our industry experts and team of primary participants helped in compiling the best quality with realistic parametric estimations.

In4Research’s latest market research report on the Marijuana market, with the help of a complete viewpoint, provides readers with an estimation of the global market landscape. This report on the Marijuana market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2020 to 2026, wherein, 2019 is the base year. This report enables readers to make important decisions regarding their business, with the help of a variety of information enclosed in the study.

This report on the Marijuana market also provides data on the developments made by important key companies and stakeholders in the market, along with competitive intelligence. The report also covers an understanding of strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the market trends and restraints in the landscape.

Questions Answered in Marijuana Market Report:

What will be the Marijuana market generate by the end of the forecast period?

What are the major trends expected developing Marijuana market?

What are the new major NPD, M&A, acquisitions in the Marijuana market?

Which are the opportunities in the Marijuana market after the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which segment of the Marijuana market is likely to have the highest market share by 2026?

What are the important factors and their effects on the Marijuana market?

Which regions currently contributing the maximum market share to overall market?

What are the major considerations expected to drive the Marijuana market?

What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the Marijuana market to expand their geographic presence?

This report answers all questions and more about the industry, helping major stakeholders and key players in making the right business decisions and strategizing to achieve targeted goals.

Based on Product type, Marijuana market can be segmented as: –

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Based on Application, Marijuana market can be segmented:

Chronic Pain

Arthritis

Migraine

Cancer

Other

The Marijuana industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Cara Therapeutics

Cannabis Sativa

CannaGrow Holdings

United Cannabis

Growblox Sciences

GreenGro Technologies

GW Pharmaceuticals

Lexaria Corp

MMJ America

Medicine Man

Canopy Growth

Aphria

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

mCig Inc

If you are planning to invest into new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.

Regional Overview & Analysis of Marijuana Market:

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Analysis of COVID-19 Impact & Post Pandemic Opportunities in Marijuana Market:



The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Marijuana market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Marijuana has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Marijuana market.

Table of Content: Global Marijuana Market

Chapter 1. Research Objective

1.1 Objective, Definition & Scope

1.2 Methodology

1.2.1 Primary Research

1.2.2 Secondary Research

1.2.3 Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach

1.2.4 Assumptions & Assessments

1.3 Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

1.3.1 FABRIC Platform

1.4 Data mining & efficiency

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 Marijuana Market Overview

2.2 Interconnectivity & Related markets

2.3 Ecosystem Map

2.4 Marijuana Market Business Segmentation

2.5 Marijuana Market Geographic Segmentation

2.6 Competition Outlook

2.7 Key Statistics

Chapter 3. Strategic Analysis

3.1 Marijuana Market Revenue Opportunities

3.2 Cost Optimization

3.3 Covid19 aftermath – Analyst view

3.4 Marijuana Market Digital Transformation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 DROC

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Political

4.2.2 Economic

4.2.3 Social

4.2.4 Technological

4.3 Market Impacting Trends

4.3.1 Positive Impact Trends

4.3.2 Adverse Impact Trends

4.4 Porter’s 5-force Analysis

4.5 Market News – By Segments

4.5.1 Organic News

4.5.2 Inorganic News

Chapter 5. Segmentation & Statistics

5.1 Segmentation Overview

5.2 Demand Forecast & Market Sizing

