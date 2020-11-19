Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030 – Saint Gobain, Tyrolit Group, PFERD

In 2019, Global Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market valued US$ 1,318.54 Million. The Market is estimated to Witness CAGR of 3.76% from 2019 to 2030

As per Market Industry Reports (MIR) research findings, standardized rubber bonded abrasives solutions set to open new avenues for stakeholders.

Growth opportunities in the global rubber bonded abrasives market look promising for the coming eight to ten years. The growing use of rubber bonded abrasives in heavy industries and their increasing demand in the automotive industry are some of the critical factors driving the growth of rubber bonded abrasives globally.

Get sample copy of “Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market” at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/136

“Companies are striving to maintain their rubber bonded abrasives portfolio to serve end-use industries wherein it is used. Rubber bonded abrasives are preferred by various end-use industries due to the advantages that they provide over other bonded abrasives. These advantages include resins or vitreous not affecting the quality of the metals and the flexibility that they offer for a broad spectrum of applications,” said Anustop, Senior Analyst, Chemicals & Materials at MIR.

From a regional perspective, Asia-Pacific claims the largest market share & is also expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years due to a steady increase in the manufacture of durable goods such as machinery, transportation equipment, and electrical & electronic equipment. China commands a lion share in Asia Pacific market, due to various factors such as the extensive presence of rubber bonded abrasives manufacturers, rapid industrialization, and the availability of resources at cheap rates, among others.

The global rubber bonded abrasives market is highly structured and is largely governed by prominent players such as Saint Gobain, Tyrolit Group, PFERD INC. (August Rggeberg GmbH & Co. KG), CUMI (Murugappa Group), ABRASIVOS MANHATTAN, S.A., Pacer Industries, Inc., atto Abrasives Limited, Schwarzhaupt GmbH & Co. Kg, Marrose Abrasives, and Cratex, among others.

MARKET ECOSYSTEM/CLASSIFICATION

By Application:

– Heavy Industries

– Transportation Components

– Electrical & Electronic Equipment

– Medical Equipment

– Other Applications

REASONS TO BUY THE REPORT:

– Deep-rooted quantitative and qualitative insights at the segment level

– Global insights with country levels information

– Comprehensive insights on market dynamics, and business environment

– Exhaustive coverage on competitive landscape

– Access to ‘Latest Strategic Developments’ registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

– Key End User Companies List

– Free addition of ‘Company Profiles’

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/136

ABOUT US:

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement and advisory services. It is a 100% subsidiary of ExlTech. The firm has always been at the forefront of innovations to address worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We offer our clients a unique depth of market intelligence in an actionable format to move their business forward. Our analysis incorporates consumer study in more than 100 countries, providing a tactical approach to drive sustained business growth. We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that will help you to overcome complexities and stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence, we unfold contingencies for our clients in the evolving world of technology, mega-trends, and industry convergence. We inspire our clients to empower and shape their businesses and to build world-class products.

CONTACT US:

+1 347 767 5477 ( US )

+44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

+ 91 8956 767 535 ( IN )

[email protected]