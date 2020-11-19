Construction Membranes Market to Register Unwavering Growth During to 2030 – Serge Ferrari, Heytex Gruppe

Construction Membranes Market is Anticipated to be Valued at US$ 2,373.6 Million in 2019 and is Likely to Witness a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2030

As per research findings by Market Industry Reports (MIR), increasing residential & commercial construction across the globe will help to boost the construction membrane market globally.

Increasing investments by governments for infrastructure developments and rising building & construction activities, especially in China, Japan, and India, are expected to boost the construction membrane market. Some of the prominent factors bolstering the demand for construction membranes include increasing population and better resistance offered by construction membranes against external environmental conditions.

Companies are focusing on new product developments to expand their product portfolio, increase customer offering, and create healthy market opportunities. For instance, in 2018, Low & Bonar PLC, developed a special blue-colored membrane featuring the color of the club for Volgograd Arena built near the Volga River in Russia. The company provided more than 80,000 sq. m of technical textiles in blue and white color.

“Modern membrane constructions are set to open new opportunities in architecture and will bring more exciting and authentic designs to the market,” said Ankur, Senior Analyst, Building and Construction at MIR.

From a regional perspective, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years due to the rising population coupled with increasing infrastructure. Europe holds the largest share of the construction membrane market. This large segment share can be attributed to the presence of a large number of local players in the region.

The global construction membrane market is a structured market and is largely governed by prominent players such as Serge Ferrari, Heytex Gruppe, Proctor Group Australia, Sattler PRO-TEX GmbH, Sefar AG, Seaman Corporation, HIRAOKA & Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain, and Naizil Srl, Walki Group Oy, among others.

MARKET ECOSYSTEM/CLASSIFICATION

By Type

– Polyester Fabric

– Glass Fabric

– ETFE Sheets

– Other Types (Combination of Materials)

By Application

– Tensile Architecture

– Tents & Tarps

– Sun Shading

– Other Applications (Biogas Construction Membrane, Facades, Printing Application, and Acoustic Construction Membrane)

