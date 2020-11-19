Pulse Flours Market Prospects Outlook 2019-2030 and Top Key Players – Ingredion, ADM, The Scoular Company

Pulse flours market is estimated to be over US$ 12.2 Bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Pulses are leguminous crops that are high in fibers and proteins and low in fats. They are found in almost all crop-growing regions Worldwide. Furthermore, pulse flour is obtained from dried, milled pulses that are often further refined to be used for various purposes. Pulse flour can be used as an alternative for traditional wheat and rice flour. The global pulse flours market is mainly driven by a high protein profile of pulse flours and the demand for gluten-free flours among consumers. Pulses have a high protein content ranging from 21% to 26%. Also, pulse protein is higher in lysine and lower in sulfur amino acids when compared with cereals grains such as wheat and rice, which are lower in lysine and higher in sulfur amino acids. Thus, consumers are more inclined toward the consumption of pulse flour.

Major Key Players of the Pulse Flours Market are:

Ingredion, ADM, The Scoular Company, Sunopta, Anchor Ingredients, EHL Limited, AGT Food and Ingredients, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, Blue Ribbon, and Great Western Grain, among others.

The significant growth of the pulse flours market can be attributed to the high protein profile of pulse flours and the demand for gluten-free flour among consumers. Pulse flour is rich in proteins, low in fat content and thus helps to manage body weight. In 2016, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., over 93.3 million adults were obese. So people who are willing to adapt to a healthy diet and manage weight are shifting to pulse flours.

Pulse flours do not contain gluten. Gluten is the only protein found in regular food that is completely indigestible. Its indestructible molecules can slide through the intestinal lining and cause inflammation in people suffering from celiac disease. This often means that the body can no longer absorb enough nutrients from food. Thus it is more advisable for people with chronic gastrointestinal disorders called Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) to opt for a gluten-free diet. In the US, around 7 to 20 percent of the adult population was affected by IBS, according to a 2013 paper published in the journal, Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Hence the demand for pulse flours in regular diet is increasing, boosting market growth.

Major Types of Pulse Flours Market covered are:

Peas

Chickpea

Bean and Lentil

Major Applications of Pulse Flours Market covered are:

Food and Feed

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Pulse Flours consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Pulse Flours market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Pulse Flours manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Pulse Flours with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

