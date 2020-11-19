Algae Products Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2030 – DSM, BASF, Cyanotech Corporation

Algae Products Market is estimated to be over US$ 4.1 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a 5.2% of CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Algae are aquatic organisms which have the capability to conduct photosynthesis. Algal extracts are commonly used in preparing foods and other products. Also direct consumption of algae has been existed for centuries in the diets of East Asian and Pacific Island cultures. Algae, as processed and unprocessed food, have a significant annual commercial value.

Major Key Players of the Algae Products Market are:

DSM, BASF, Cyanotech Corporation, Cargill, Dowdupont, Kerry, Ingredion, CP Kelco, Corbion, Roquette Frres and others.

The boom in the algae products market is attributed to the factors such as benefits of algae over the conventional crops such as fast growth of algae helps in extraction of more yields of proteins and oils. Thus, algae are harvested and used in nutrition Worldwide. For instance, dried Spirulina biomass contains about 68% of biomass present proteins, which is a threefold higher content than in beef. Also, algae has high fiber contents, thus agar, alginates and carrageenans are economically the most important products from algae, which are widely used in the food industry as gelling or thickening agents in marmalade, ice-creams, jellies, etc. Algae also has high source of vitamins and minerals, and are used in nutritional supplements. Rising demand for fuel in everyday use, is giving rise to need for developing renewable energy source, algal biomass is used in the biofuel production owing to the benefits of algae such as ability to grow throughout the year with minimum use of water and no requirement of pesticides and fertilizers.

Other factors such as algae products are used in animal feed industry as consist of high mineral additives. Algae also act natural colorants and are used in food industry. For instance, chlorophyll used as a natural colorant is obtained from spinach with the content of approximately 0.06 mg/g, whereas the Spirulina sp. biomass contains 1.15 mg/g of chlorophyll. These factors are positively impacting the growth of the algae products market.

Major Types of Algae Products Market covered are:

Spirulina

Chlorella

Astaxanthin

Beta Carotene, and Hydrocolloids

Major Applications of Algae Products Market covered are:

Food & Beverages

Nutraceticals & Dietary Supplements

Personal Care

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals, and Fuel

