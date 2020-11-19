Astaxanthin Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2019-2030 – Cyanotech Corp, PIVEG, Beijing Gingko Group

Astaxanthin Market is estimated to account for over US$ 610 million by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2030. Astaxanthin is carotenoid pigment occurring in trout species of fishes, yeast, and microalgae among other sea creatures. The pigment is mostly found pacific salmon fish due to which it obtains the pinkish color. Carotenoids are the colored (pigmented) phytochemicals, found in abundance in algae, bacteria, plants, and more living organisms. Astaxanthin, the most powerful antioxidant available today, has several health benefits.

It is majorly known to reduce high cholesterol. In addition, astaxanthin helps in lowering high blood pressure, enhances metabolism of sugar in diabetes type 2 patients. It helps regain lymph cell dysfunction and improves insulin sensitivity. It also helps to reduce LDL (bad cholesterol) levels in overweight and obese individuals. Astaxanthin also helps in improving good cholesterol in 12 weeks of use. It improves blood circulation and flow and lowers oxidative stress in blood. This, ultimately enhances body’s immunity and fights against bacteria, viruses, and associated intruders.

Major Key Players of the Astaxanthin Market are:

Cyanotech Corporation., PIVEG, INC., Beijing Gingko Group, Divi’s Nutraceuticals, DSM, Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Valensa International, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., AstaSupreme, and Algatech LTD, among others.

The market growth can be attributed to several factors, which has led to its wide-scale adoption. The increasing adoption & use of natural ingredients and rising geriatric population are anticipated to further contribute to this substantial market growth between 2019 and 2030. However, the high cost of production is likely to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes, research centers, and companies. For instance, In March 2019, Algatech, an Israeli astaxanthin supplier announced its partnership with a nascent topical product producer, For the Biome.

Major Types of Astaxanthin covered are:

Dry Form and Liquid Form

Major Applications of Astaxanthin covered are:

Nutraceuticals

Animal Feed, and Cosmetics

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Astaxanthin consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Astaxanthin market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Astaxanthin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Astaxanthin with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Astaxanthin Market Size

2.2 Astaxanthin Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Astaxanthin Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Astaxanthin Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Astaxanthin Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Astaxanthin Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Astaxanthin Sales by Product

4.2 Global Astaxanthin Revenue by Product

4.3 Astaxanthin Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Astaxanthin Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Astaxanthin industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

