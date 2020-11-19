Leggings Market to Witness Growth Acceleration during 2019-2030 – HUE, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour

Leggings market is estimated to be over US$ 31 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a ~6.7 % CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Leggings are the skin-tight stretchy garments worn on the legs covering waist and legs. They are do not cover foot and are comparatively thicker than the tights, sometimes also worn as pants. They come in multiple colors to suit various tops, long tops, or kurtas and offer comfort than any other pants like jeans. Leggings nowadays, are gaining more attraction due to the availability of several designs in the market. Owing to this, people are also preferring the comfortable leggings at the gym, which supports both, trend and fashion.

Major Key Players of the Leggings Market are:

HUE, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, Inc., Jockey, Nike, Inc., AEO Management Co., Adidas, Calvin Klein, Free People, LLC, and Yelete Group, Inc among others.

The growth of the leggings market can be attributed to several factors such as increasing disposable income along with changing lifestyle. Moreover, the growing number of working women coupled with easier accessibility of leggings in different patterns and fabrics such as ankle-length leggings, mid-calf length or capri-length leggings, knee-length leggings, and footed leggings among others, is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global leggings market between 2020 and 2030.

Anti-sweat and anti-bacterial leggings are widely used by the sports and fitness enthusiast. The rising trends towards adoption of healthy lifestyle, emergence of new sports and growing popularity of physical fitness activity among youth are the major factors driving the usage of Anti-sweat and anti-bacterial leggings. Furthermore, growing popularity of adventure travel and increased participation of women in sports is further anticipated the growth of the global leggings market. Demand for leggings is expected to rise over the forecast period owing to its availability in all the sizes for all the age groups including men, woman, and kids, as well as in thousands of different patterns, lengths, and shades. Furthermore, leggings are widely available for plus size individual, which is expanding its customer base, thereby contributing to the market growth. Leggings are also considered as one of the most versatile bottom wear options in fashion today. People who like to wear light weight clothes as a bottom wear prefers leggings, instead of jean material.

Major Types of Leggings covered are:

Nylon

Cotton, and Polyester

Major Applications of Leggings covered are:

Online and Offline

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Leggings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Leggings market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Leggings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Leggings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Leggings Market Size

2.2 Leggings Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Leggings Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Leggings Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Leggings Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Leggings Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Leggings Sales by Product

4.2 Global Leggings Revenue by Product

4.3 Leggings Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Leggings Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Leggings industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

