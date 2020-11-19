Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2019-2030 – Smith & Nephew, Mazor Robotics, Globus Surgical

Orthopedic surgical robots, as the name suggests, are used during the joint replacement surgeries. Robotic arm-assisted orthopedic procedure is essentially used for total, partial knee replacement, and total hip replacement. Robotics surgery in orthopedics is significantly transforming the domain especially due to its extending areas of applications. From the launch of the orthopedic surgery, key ten orthopedic device companies implemented robotics-assisted platforms. These robots offer great precision while surgery and also help the surgeons in performing efficient procedures. Additional benefits of adopting robotics in this domain include faster recovery of the patients and also reduce re-admissions of patients. Moreover, they offer huge opportunities in the near future in terms of technological improvements that will offer more precision.

Surgical, SYK CORP (Stryker Corporation), Smith & Nephew, Mazor Robotics (Medtronic), Globus Surgical Inc., DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), NuVasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet and other prominent players.

The considerable growth of the global orthopedic surgical robots market can be attributed to several factors such as, rising preference for minimally-invasive procedures, increasing disposable incomes, growing geriatric population, technological advancements and accuracy of implant placement among others. Moreover, rising incidences of orthopedic related ailments have played a crucial role in complementing the growth of this market.

Arthritis is considered to be a major health crisis in the US, it is estimated that a staggering 300,000 children and 54 million adults, suffer from arthritis or other forms of rheumatic diseases. According to Arthritis Foundation (US), it is anticipated that 78.4 million US adults would suffer from arthritis, by 2040. Growing incidences of these ailments is anticipated to significantly contribute to the global orthopedic surgical robots market during the forecast period. Similarly, osteoarthritis is one of the most prevailing diseases, which substantially increases chances of disability and pain associated with musculoskeletal system. Hip and knee joint replacement surgery is considered as the most effective intervention for severe form of osteoarthritis and fractures, which ultimately reduces disability and pain, and simultaneously restores normal functioning.

Major Types of Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market covered are:

Haptic Robotic Systems

Autonomous Robotic Systems and Passive Surgery Systems

Major Applications of Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market covered are:

Joint Replacement

Spine, and Bone Repositioning

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Orthopedic Surgical Robots consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Orthopedic Surgical Robots market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Orthopedic Surgical Robots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Orthopedic Surgical Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Size

2.2 Orthopedic Surgical Robots Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Orthopedic Surgical Robots Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Orthopedic Surgical Robots Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Sales by Product

4.2 Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Revenue by Product

4.3 Orthopedic Surgical Robots Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Orthopedic Surgical Robots industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

