Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market Strategic Plan for Positive Growth 2030 – Koninklijke Philips, GENERAL ELECTRIC

Neonatal & Fetal (Labour & Delivery) Care Equipment Market is estimated to be over US$ 6.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow substantially at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2019 to 2030).

Neonatal care equipment and fetal are the instruments or machines that take care of the sick neonates (small babies) at hospitals. The medical settings use biomedical technologies comprising devices that effectively keep the temperature of the babies warm with incubators and radiant warmers. In addition these devices are proficient enough to offer services, such as self-inflating resuscitators, tracking of the growth of the babies’ with weighing scale, cure jaundice with the help of physiotherapy units, and supply oxygen or respiratory support with CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) and hoods.

Major Key Players of the Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market are:

Koninklijke Philips NV, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Radiometer Medical ApS, Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., VYAIRE. EDAN, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Masimo, Natus Medical Incorporated, and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA among others.

Rise in the birth of premature, low-weight babies along with increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections is one of the major factors driving market growth. According to the WHO, premature birth is one of the major reasons for the death of children below 5 years of age. The chances of acquiring Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) are higher in premature babies. Moreover, a sedentary lifestyle increases complications in pregnancy, and the rising number of neonatal care facilities drives growth of neonatal & fetal (labour & delivery) care equipment market.

Technical advancements and increasing focus on new product launches with advanced technology and affordable infant and maternal care products is also anticipated to fuel the growth of market. Moreover, an increase in R&D on advancements in neonatal equipment and increasing awareness among the patients is driving market growth. A rise in government funding for improving neonatal and fetal care facilities will further boost the neonatal & fetal (labour & delivery) care equipment during the forecast period.

Major Types of Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market covered are:

Fetal Ultrasound Devices

Fetal MRI Systems

Fetal Monitors

Fetal Doppler Devices and Fetal Pulse Oximeters

Major Applications of Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market covered are:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers and Clinics

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market Size

2.2 Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Revenue by Product

4.3 Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

