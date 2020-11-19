Dental Prosthesis Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2019-2030 – Institut Straumann, Zimmer Biomet

Dental prosthesis is the tooth restoration process in the dentistry field. The different intraoral defects like missing parts of the teeth or missing tooth, missing hard or soft structures of the palate and jaw, and more. This process is medically termed as ‘prosthodontics’ that uses artificial appliances or devices known as ‘dental prostheses’. These devices efficiently restores damaged tooth, dysfunctional tooth, or replace any of the missing tooth in the alignment. The permanently fixed prosthesis is done with dental screws or adhesives for attaching teeth. Removal prosthesis is done with friction against the hard surfaces and cuts of adjoining teeth or implants.

The dental prosthesis market growth can be attributed to the factors, such as the growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of oral diseases due to changing eating habits of people including the excess consumption of sugars, rising alcohol and tobacco consumption and the high demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Get sample copy of “Dental Prosthesis Market” at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/227

Some of the prominent players in the global dental prosthesis market include:

Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona., Henry Schein, Inc., AVINENT Science and Technology, OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd., Bicon, LLC, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, 3M, PANTHERA, and others.

Factors such as growing dental tourism will also propel market growth as people opt to travel to another country for dental care with the intention of saving money. According to World Dental Federation, in the European Union, annual spending on oral healthcare was estimated at US$ 87 billion in the years 2008-2012; however according to the platform for Better Oral Health in Europe, the number is going to increase to US$ 102 billion in 2020, which is more than the money invested in cancer and respiratory care. Also, technological advancements in dental procedures, such as CAD/CAM technology for dental procedures and the increasing awareness among people in developing countries with regards to oral health are also propelling market growth.

However, the high cost and risks associated with procedures are affecting market growth. Also, limited dental insurance plans will negatively affect market growth to a certain extent.

Browse key industry insights spread across 160 pages with market data tables & figures & charts from the report, Dental Prosthesis Market by Type (Dental Bridges, Dental Crowns, Veneers, Inlays & Onlays, Abutments, and Dentures), and Materials (Metals, Ceramic, and Polymers) – Global Analysis & Forecast 2019-2030 in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/227

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in the dental prosthesis market during the forecast period, which is driven by the large patient pool in this region. The growth in Asia Pacific can also be attributed to governments in the region creating awareness regarding the importance of oral health. Moreover, for leading companies, the region acts as an untapped market as the incident rate of oral diseases is high in the region. As a result, the dental prosthesis market is likely to expand considerably in the region during the forecast period.

Get sample copy of “Dental Prosthesis Market” at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/227

About Us

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement and advisory services. It is a 100% subsidiary of ExlTech. The firm has always been at the forefront of innovations to address worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We offer our clients a unique depth of market intelligence in an actionable format to move their business forward. Our analysis incorporates consumer study in more than 100 countries, providing a tactical approach to drive sustained business growth. We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that will help you to overcome complexities and stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence, we unfold contingencies for our clients in the evolving world of technology, mega-trends, and industry convergence. We inspire our clients to empower and shape their businesses and to build world-class products.

Contact Us

[email protected]