Knee Arthroplasty Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2019-2030 – Zimmer Biomet, Stryker

Knee arthroplasty is commonly known as knee replacement, which is a surgical procedure to reduce disability or pain. The procedure is commonly done for osteoarthritis, a condition caused due to stiffness or joint pain, psoriatic arthritis or rheumatoid arthritis. The materials that are used for replacement include plastic or metal. These materials are used as caps to cover the ends of the bones, forming knee joint with the kneecap. People having knee injury or severe arthritis are operated with the said procedure. Knee arthoplasty is also performed when no other medical treatment like physical therapy, pain medication, assistive devices for walking, and more is making progress in the patient suffering from osteoarthritis.

The rising prevalence of several orthopedic diseases, increasing technological advancements and the growing aging population have augmented the market growth of knee arthroplasty globally. The increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis will further contribute to this market growth. Osteoarthritis is one of the most common reasons for knee replacement surgeries globally. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, approximately 70,000 knee replacements were performed in Canada in 2017-2018. It is also estimated that the number of patients undergoing joint replacements surgeries would drastically increase in the coming years.

Some of the prominent players in the global knee arthroplasty market include:

Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Corin, Allegra, Arthrex, Inc, Exactech, Inc., and Wright Medical Group N.V., among others.

Get sample copy of “Knee Arthroplasty Market” at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/224

Robotic total knee replacement, press-fit implant technology, customized 3-D implant printing, wound closure technology, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, innovative pain management technologies, and other advanced procedures will further propel the global knee arthroplasty market. For instance, Corin, a worldwide orthopedic manufacturer of functional implants and other medical equipment, launched Unity Knee with EquiBalance instrumentation, at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2018 Annual Meeting to facilitate ligament balancing and soft-tissue preservation during total knee replacement surgeries.

Players operating in the knee arthroplasty market are increasingly resorting to ‘Inorganic Growth Strategy’ to fortify their foothold in the market. Strategic developments, such as mergers & acquisitions and partnerships are contributing significantly to market growth. For instance, in March 2019, Exactech, Inc., acquired XpandOrtho, a manufacturer of soft-tissue balancing instruments required in knee replacement surgeries. Exactech will incorporate XpandOrtho’s technology to improve its ExactechGPS Guided Personalized Surgery System, a compact, surgeon-controlled navigation system that assists in both shoulder & knee replacement surgeries.

Browse key industry insights spread across 180 pages with market data tables & figures & charts from the report, Knee Arthroplasty Market by Product (Primary Knee Systems, Revision Knee Systems, and Partial Knee Systems), Component (Total Knee Component, Femoral Component, Tibial Component, and Patellar Component), Implant Design (Posterior-Stabilized Designs, Cruciate-Retaining Designs, and Bicruciate-Retaining Designs), End Users (Hospitals, Orthopedic Specialty Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC’s)) – Global Analysis & Forecast 2019-2030 in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/224

There are several non-surgical alternatives, such as lifestyle modification, exercise, physical therapy, anti-inflammatory medications, dietary supplement, joint fluid therapy and bracing, which physicians encourage patients to try before undergoing knee arthroplasty. The adoption of these non-surgical alternatives to knee surgery is likely to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of various knee-related ailments, preference for advanced surgical procedures by patients, increasing research & development in the healthcare sector, and advancement in knee arthroplasty devices will play a pivotal role in boosting market growth in this region. In 2018 China held the largest share in Asia Pacific owing to its large population base and ongoing studies in the development of techniques for treatment of knee ailments, such as knee osteoarthritis.

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/224

About Us

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement and advisory services. It is a 100% subsidiary of ExlTech. The firm has always been at the forefront of innovations to address worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We offer our clients a unique depth of market intelligence in an actionable format to move their business forward. Our analysis incorporates consumer study in more than 100 countries, providing a tactical approach to drive sustained business growth. We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that will help you to overcome complexities and stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence, we unfold contingencies for our clients in the evolving world of technology, mega-trends, and industry convergence. We inspire our clients to empower and shape their businesses and to build world-class products.

Contact Us

[email protected]