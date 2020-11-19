Squalene Market Size, Healthy Growth, Trends, Industry Outlook, Size, Region-Forecasts Report

Global Squalene Market size is predicted to surpass 5,300 tons by end of 2022 and register CAGR of more than 9% during forecast period. Strong cosmetics demand from major European nations like UK, Germany, Italy and France are predicted to promote the industry growth.The revenue for the industry is predicted to come from key applications like emollients, anti-ageing and moisturizing creams.

Europe Squalene market size was the leading region with revenue predicted to touch more than $110 million mark by end of forecast timeframe. Countries like Germany, UK and France produced more demand for cosmetics & personal care industry and this has contributed to growth of the region. Germanyled theEuropean personal care & cosmetics industry by contributing more than $14 billion for 2014. However, countries like Italy, France and UK contributed about $10.61 billion, $12 billion and $11.81 billionfor the same year.

Further, growing demand of natural constituents, particularly extracted from plants, for cosmetics items & personal care products by customers due to adverse effects of fossil fuel sources is predicted to propel the industry growth in Europe.

North America, led by U.S. Squalene market, was predicted to consume more than 600 tons of Squalene for 2014.Dietary supplements are predicted to substantially expand among U.S. customer base and thus trigger its demand in the region.

APAC, dominated by India and China Squalene market share, is predicted to expand rapidly in future.

Increasing preferences toward beauty & personal care have impacted the growth of the cosmetics sector, which will subsequently fuel Squalene Market size. This sector is predicted to witness rapid growth prospects across developed regions such as France, Germany, UK, and Italy, which will drive Europe market expansion. Germany led Europe personal care & cosmetics sector in 2014 by contributing a revenue of more than USD 14 billion, while Italy, France, and UK sectors were assessed at USD 10.6 billion, USD 12 billion, and USD 11.8 billion respectively during the same year. Escalating product demand for lotions, ointments, emollients, and creams, owing to its anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory features are anticipated to create new growth avenues for squalene market

Taking into consideration the topographical trends, Asia Pacific squalene market is projected to record a CAGR of 9.5% over the period of 2015-2022, driven by the popularity of cosmetic items in countries such as India and China. North America squalene industry is expected to grow notably over the coming years. This is primarily due to the surging demand for food supplements in the U.S.

Apart from its wide applications across cosmetics sector, squalene is also popularly used in pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements. In terms of revenue, squalene market size from cosmetics was worth USD 65 million in 2014. Cosmetics applications, which contributed to nearly 66% of squalene market share in 2014, are expected to experience a noteworthy expansion over the years to come. The growth can be credited to escalated product use in nail items, bath oils, body powders, and moisturizers.

The product is widely used in dietary supplements, which will augment the squalene demand in the F&B sector. Amyris, SeaDragron Limited, Sophim, Carbomer, Croda International Plc, Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Company Limited, Arbee Fish Oil, Nucelis Incorporation, Arista Industries Incorporation, Empresa Figueirense de Pesca Lda, Gracefruit Limited, Tianjin Winning Health Products Company Limited, and Aasha Biochem are the key participants of squalene market.

