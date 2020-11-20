Cloud Infrastructure Market Trends and Analysis Research Report 2022 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Cloud Infrastructure Market worth USD 17.61 Billion in 2016 and Expected To Reach USD 66.46 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 24.77% between 2016 and 2022. Our industry experts anticipate that within the cloud infrastructure market, the hybrid deployment model is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR ranging from 25% to 30% during the forecast period. In addition, the networks segment is expected to dominate the components segment based on the growth rate, growing at a CAGR ranging from 40% to 45% during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, growing at a CAGR ranging from 25% to 30% by 2022.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:

In-depth analysis of the market ecosystem and its impact on the revenue growth. Meticulous understanding of the key new market opportunities in individual geographic regions/countries. Detailed analysis of the significant sustainability strategies adopted by the major players in this market

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

Growing focus of the enterprises on data security and governance is driving the growth of the cloud infrastructure market across the globe.

Enhanced reliability and business productivity are the other factors responsible for the growth of Cloud Infrastructure market. Increasing shift of end-user verticals especially BFSI, healthcare & retail sectors towards cloud-based infrastructure software and solution is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. However, lack of trust on common and shared cloud space, along with the low level of technological support for cloud infrastructure establishment are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the cloud infrastructure market by the following segments:

Cloud infrastructure Market, by Deployment Models

Private

Public

Hybrid

Cloud Infrastructure Market, by Components

Networks

Storage System

Servers

Cloud Infrastructure Market, by End-users

BFSI

Telecom& IT

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government & Education

Others

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the cloud infrastructure market include:

Amazon.com, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

AT&T Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Table of Contents

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Definitions

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation

Assumptions

Limitations

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Premium Industry Trends

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

Value Chain Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

