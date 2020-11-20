Virtual Reality Market Analysis Research Report 2022 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Virtual Reality Market worth USD 2.81 billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 23.40 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 42.2% from 2016 to 2022. The objective of this report is to describe the market trends and revenue forecasts for the virtual reality market for the next five years. The report focuses on defining and describing the key influencing factors for the growth of the market. It also offers an in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, key market players, and premium industry trends.
The report tracks the major market events including product launches, technological developments, mergers & acquisitions, and the innovative business strategies opted by key market players. Along with strategically analyzing the key micro markets, the report also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the virtual reality market. The scope of this report covers the virtual reality market by its major segments, which include the technologies, products, applications, and the major geographic regions.
KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:
In-depth analysis of the key factors propelling the growth of the global market. Detailed analysis of the geographic region that will witness the strongest growth. Granular analysis of the current market scenario and the expected market growth
KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:
The growth of the virtual reality market is attributed to the growth of adoption of the head-mounted displays in entertainment and gaming platforms, also because of the decrease in the display prices and other hardware components that are being used in virtual reality market, it also being used in defense sectors for monitoring and training purposes.
Rise in the adoption of head-mounted display technology in healthcare, medical and gaming platform, high demand in design segment are the key reasons for the better opportunities for the growth of virtual reality market.
However the movement restrictions and health concerns related to low resolutions and energy consumption, display latency affects the overall performance are anticipated to limit the adoption of virtual reality market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION:
This report analyzes the virtual reality market by the following segments:
Global Virtual Reality Market, by Technology
Non-Immersive
Semi-Immersive
Fully-Immersive
Global Virtual Reality Market, by Product
Hardware
Software
Global Virtual Reality Market, by Application
Gaming
Healthcare
Aerospace & Defense
Entertainment
Others (Digital Marketing, Interactive Media, etc.)
KEY MARKET PLAYERS:
Key players in the virtual reality market include:
Oculus VR, Inc.
Leap Motion, Inc.
Barco N.V.
Sixense International, Inc.
Samsung
EON Reality, Inc.
Vuzix Corporation
Sensics, Inc.
Sony Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
