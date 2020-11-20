Augmented Reality Market Revenue, Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Forecast and Analysis Research Report 2024 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Augmented Reality Market worth USD 4.10 billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 124.37 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 76.6% from 2016 to 2022. The global augmented reality market report offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the augmented reality market.
KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:
In-depth analysis of the market ecosystem and its impact on the revenue growth. Meticulous understanding of the key new market opportunities in individual geographic regions/countries. Detailed analysis of the significant sustainability strategies adopted by the major players in this market
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325636
KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:
The major factors driving the augmented reality market include the rising demand from the automotive and architecture industries and the intensified demand in the e-commerce and retail sector.
Apart from that, the increase in the augmented reality devices and the rising applications in the healthcare industry for disease detection & diagnosis are also expected to drive this market during the forecast period.
Rising demand for augmented reality enabled devices, growing applications in the tourism segment, and the high amount of investments for the research and development in the augmented reality technology are anticipated to boost the growth opportunities for the augmented reality market. However, the limited processing power of the computers & networks, the restricted memory card sizes with limited storage capacity and the limited user interface are some of the major restraining factors for the market. Moreover, the privacy issues and the complexity of the designs are some of the major challenges faced by this market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION:
This report analyzes the augmented reality market by the following segments:
Augmented Reality Market, by Component
Sensors
Integrated Circuits
Micro-Controllers & Processors
Displays
Software
Augmented Reality Market, by Product
Smart Phones Apps
Eye Glasses
Contact Lenses
Head Mounted Displays
Head Up Displays
Augmented Reality Market, by Application
Gaming
Media
Education & Training
Healthcare
Architecture & Building Design
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Digital Marketing
Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325636
KEY MARKET PLAYERS:
Key players in the augmented reality market include:
Google, Inc.
Blipper.com Ltd.
Metaio GmbH
Microsoft Corporation
Sony Corporation
Samsung
Qualcomm, Inc.
Apple, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Infinity Augmented Reality, Inc.
Table of Contents
MARKET OVERVIEW
Definitions
Research Methodology
Market Segmentation
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Premium Industry Trends
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
Value Chain Analysis
Technology Roadmap
Ecosystem Analysis
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email : [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609