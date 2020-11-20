Augmented Reality Market Revenue, Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Forecast and Analysis Research Report 2024 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Augmented Reality Market worth USD 4.10 billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 124.37 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 76.6% from 2016 to 2022. The global augmented reality market report offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the augmented reality market.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:

In-depth analysis of the market ecosystem and its impact on the revenue growth. Meticulous understanding of the key new market opportunities in individual geographic regions/countries. Detailed analysis of the significant sustainability strategies adopted by the major players in this market

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325636



KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

The major factors driving the augmented reality market include the rising demand from the automotive and architecture industries and the intensified demand in the e-commerce and retail sector.

Apart from that, the increase in the augmented reality devices and the rising applications in the healthcare industry for disease detection & diagnosis are also expected to drive this market during the forecast period.

Rising demand for augmented reality enabled devices, growing applications in the tourism segment, and the high amount of investments for the research and development in the augmented reality technology are anticipated to boost the growth opportunities for the augmented reality market. However, the limited processing power of the computers & networks, the restricted memory card sizes with limited storage capacity and the limited user interface are some of the major restraining factors for the market. Moreover, the privacy issues and the complexity of the designs are some of the major challenges faced by this market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the augmented reality market by the following segments:

Augmented Reality Market, by Component

Sensors

Integrated Circuits

Micro-Controllers & Processors

Displays

Software

Augmented Reality Market, by Product

Smart Phones Apps

Eye Glasses

Contact Lenses

Head Mounted Displays

Head Up Displays

Augmented Reality Market, by Application

Gaming

Media

Education & Training

Healthcare

Architecture & Building Design

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Digital Marketing

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325636



KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the augmented reality market include:

Google, Inc.

Blipper.com Ltd.

Metaio GmbH

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Corporation

Samsung

Qualcomm, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infinity Augmented Reality, Inc.

Table of Contents

MARKET OVERVIEW

Definitions

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Premium Industry Trends

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

Value Chain Analysis

Technology Roadmap

Ecosystem Analysis

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609