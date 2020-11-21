Artificial Limbs Market Business Opportunities, Segmentation Analysis, Top Companies and Forecast to 2026

The “Artificial Limbs Market – By Type, By Application and By Region: Global Indust” A fundamental outline of the Artificial Limbs niche is presented by the Artificial Limbs report that entails definitions, classifications, applications together with industry chain framework. The Artificial Limbs report provides a far-reaching evaluation of necessary market dynamics and the latest trends. It also highlights the regional market, the prominent market players, as well as several market segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions], and sub-segments with a wide-ranging consideration of numerous divisions with their applications.

Artificial limbs are artificial prostheses designed and manufactured to compensate for amputees or limbs with incomplete limbs by means of engineering techniques and methods, also known as “prosthetic limbs”. Its main function is to replace some of the functions of the lost limbs, so that the amputee can restore a certain self-care and work ability. It is suitable for amputees due to diseases, traffic accidents, work accidents, sports injuries and other reasons.

There are famous brands in the industry, such as Otto Bock in Germany, Freda in the United States, Stefan Eide in Germany, Oso in Iceland, and Baotai in France

The global Artificial Limbs market size is projected to reach US$ 684 million by 2026, from US$ 570.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.

Otto Bock

Ossur

Proteor

Fillauer

Ohio Willow Wood

Trulife

Blatchford

Streifeneder

College Park

Segment by Type

Lower Body Prosthetic

Upper Body Prosthetic

Market Segment by Application

Vascular Disease Amputees

Truma Disease Amputees