Ready To Use Household Scales Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2020-2020

The Household Scales Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Household Scales Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

Household scales in this report mainly include weight scales, fat scales, body composition analyzers, and kitchen scales. The function of the weight scale is mainly manifested in its essential purpose. It can accurately weigh the body’s weight and reflect the weight control status of a certain period of time through daily weight changes. A fat scale is a weighing scale that can measure fat and moisture in addition to body weight. As a result of the health industry, the body composition analyzer can accurately detect the components in the human body. The composition analyzer can be used to understand the health of your body at any time, and it brings health analysis data to the tester to judge the human body if it is really healthy. Kitchen scales are scales used in kitchens. As the name suggests, it is a tool often used to accurately measure the weight of food ingredients used in cooking. Many recipes call for measuring ingredients by weight rather than volume. In this case, you will need a kitchen scale to help you accurately measure the ingredients. Although volume measurement can be used to estimate weight, the more accurate the measurement, the better. Food scales are also useful for people with special eating habits.

There are mainly two types of household scales, smart type and traditional type. Smart type is the main type of household scales. In 2019, smart type sales accounted for 53.73% of the global share. The main applications are online sales and offline sales. Fitbit, Zhongshan Camry Electronic, Tanita, Omron Healthcare, Inbody, PICOOC and Withings are the main manufacturers.

The global Household Scales market size is projected to reach US$ 1959.9 million by 2026, from US$ 1255.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.

This report includes the following manufacturers:

Fitbit

Zhongshan Camry Electronic

Tanita

Omron Healthcare

Inbody

PICOOC

Withings

Soehnle

Qardio

Taylor Precision Products

Garmin

Beurer GmbH

Pyle

Andon Health

HUAWEI

Blipcare

Xiaomi Corporation

Shenzhen Yolanda Technology

Lenovo

Tongfang Health Technology

Segment by Type

Smart Scale

Traditional Scale

Market Segment by Distribution Channel

Online Sales

Offline Sales