Image Based Barcode Reader Market by Product Analysis 2020-2028

Image-based barcode readers use an area array sensor similar to those found in digital cameras to acquire a picture of 1D and 2D barcodes. Then a microprocessor, running special image-processing software, locates and decodes the code before distributing the resulting data across a network.

The global well-known brands in Image Based Barcode Reader include Datalogic(22.57%), Zebra(23.29%), Honeywell(16.75%), Cognex(5.23%), SICK(5.04%), Newland(3.76%), NCR(2.87%), Denso Wave(1.74%), Code(2.14%), Omron(Microscan)(2.30%), Keyence(1.28%), Opticon Sensors(1.25%), Zebex(0.91%), Socket Mobile(0.83%), CipherLAB(0.53%), Argox (SATO)(0.42%), MINDEO(0.29%) and Others(8.80%).

The application area of Image Based Barcode Reader includes Retail and Wholesale, Logistics and Warehousing, Industrial Manufacturing, Healthcare and Others.

In terms of types, Image Based Barcode Reader can be divided into Handheld Barcode Reader and Stationary Barcode Reader.

On basis of geography, Image Based Barcode Reader is manufactured in North America, Europe, China, Taiwan(China) and Japan.

The major companies include:

Datalogic

Zebra

Honeywell

Cognex

SICK

Newland

NCR

Denso Wave

Code

Omron(Microscan)

Keyence

Opticon Sensors

Zebex

Socket Mobile

CipherLAB

Argox (SATO)

Handheld Barcode Reader

Stationary Barcode Reader

Segment by Application, the Image Based Barcode Reader market is segmented into

Retail and Wholesale

Logistics and Warehousing

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA