Service Robots Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2020-2030

A robot is an actuated mechanism programmable in two or more axes with a degree of autonomy, moving within its environment, to perform intended tasks. Autonomy in this context means the ability to perform intended tasks based on current state and sensing, without human intervention. A service robot is a robot that performs useful tasks for humans or equipment excluding industrial automation application.

The global Service Robots market size is projected to reach US$ 43780 million by 2026, from US$ 15420 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2021-2026.

This report includes the following manufacturers:

Intuitive Surgical

IRobot

Dyson

Neato Robotics

Sharp

Toshiba

Panasonic

Gecko Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

ECA Group

Kongsberg Maritim

Fujitsu Frontech Limited

Kawasaki

REWALK

Sony

Honda

Toyota

SoftBank

Hitachi

ALSOK

Surgical Robots

Cleaning Robots

Vacuuming Robots

Mopping Robots

Personal Mobility Assist Robots

Pet Exercising Robots

Milking Robots