Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane Market: Quantitative Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2020–2025

The Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

Guided bone regeneration (GBR) and guided tissue regeneration (GTR) are dental surgical procedures that use barrier membranes to direct the growth of new bone and gingival tissue at sites with insufficient volumes or dimensions of bone or gingiva for proper function, esthetics or prosthetic restoration. Guided bone regeneration typically refers to ridge augmentation or bone regenerative procedures; guided tissue regeneration typically refers to regeneration of periodontal attachment.

The global well-known brands in Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane market include Geistlich(19.99%), Zimmer Biomet(12.05%), Yantai Zhenghai Bio-tech(9.47%), Botiss Biomaterials(6.96%), Danaher Corporation(6.14%), Sunstar(4.47%), Dentsply Sirona(4.24%), ACE Surgical(2.95%), OraPharma(1.32%), Neoss Limited(1.27%), Keystone Dental(0.64%), BEGO(0.58%), Bioteck(0.51%), Dentegris(0.18%), Genoss(0.17%) and others(29.04%).

The application area of Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane includes Hospital and Dental Dental Clinicl.

In terms of types, Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane can be divided into Absorbable Membrane and Non-absorbable Membrane.

On basis of geography, Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane is manufactured in North America, Europe, China and Korea.

Segment by Type, the Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane market is segmented into

Absorbable Membrane

Non-absorbable Membrane

Segment by Application, the Oral Guided Bone Regeneration (GTR) Membrane market is segmented into

Hospital

Dental Dental Clinic

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

