Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Revenue Analysis by 2029

Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.

The research report examines the historic accomplishments and recent opportunities present in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market. The report focuses on the consumption, geography, by type, by application, and the competitive landscape.

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market are

Henkel AG & Company

Honeywell

Croda International

Sasol Germany GmbH

Microtek Laboratories Inc

DuPont and Dow

Parker

Laird PLC

Phase Change Energy Solutions

Cryopak

SGL Carbon

Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

Cold Chain Technologies, Inc

PLUSS Advanced Technologies

Outlast Technologies

Segment by Type

Organic

Inorganic

Bio-based

Organic PCM represented the largest share about 67% of the worldwide Phase Change Material market, and was used widely in many fields.

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Refrigeration & Logistics

Textile

Electronics

Others

Building & Construction remained the largest application field, followed by Refrigeration & Logistics and Electronics.