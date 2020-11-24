SMART SYRINGE MARKET TO WITNESS AN OUTSTANDING GROWTH DURING 2018-2025 – WELLTOK, INTEL

Smart syringe market was valued at $5,737 million in 2017, and is estimated to garner $13,792 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Smart syringes are designed with features to offer protection from needle stick injuries, blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis C virus (HCV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and life-threatening infections. They cater to several applications that include vaccination, drug delivery, and blood specimen collection. Smart syringes are of various types, which include auto-disable (AD) syringes, passive safety syringes, and active safety syringes are used depending on the nature of application. Active safety syringes are the most common type of smart syringes used across all healthcare sectors, whereas, auto disable (AD) syringes are the most popular syringes used for vaccination purpose.

Major Key Players of the Smart Syringe Market are:

Welltok, Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., BioXcel Corporation, Berg Health

Get sample copy of “Smart Syringe Market” at: https://bit.ly/34fXgFw

The industry is driven by increase in needle stick injuries, high prevalence of blood-borne transmission such as hepatitis B, C, HIV through improper injection practices, growth in adoption of safety syringes, and surge in technological advancements. In addition, the WHO mandate to switch to smart syringes to ensure safe injection practices is a major factor that boosts the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with smart syringes, especially passive safety syringes, low awareness in developing economies, and alternative drug delivery methods are expected to impede the market growth. The global smart syringes market volume is projected to reach 15.8 billion units by 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 during the forecast period.

The global smart syringe market is segmented based on product type, application, age group, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into auto disable (AD) syringes, active safety syringes, and passive safety syringes. Based on application, the market is classified into drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. Based on age group, the market is bifurcated into pediatric and adult. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals and HMOs, diabetic patients, family practices, psychiatrics, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Types of Smart Syringe Market covered are:

Auto Disable

Active Safety

Passive Safety

Major Applications of Smart Syringe Market covered are:

Drug Delivery

Vaccination, and Blood Specimen Collection

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Smart Syringe consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smart Syringe market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smart Syringe manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smart Syringe with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://bit.ly/2x6qCdi

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Syringe Market Size

2.2 Smart Syringe Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Syringe Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Syringe Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Syringe Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Syringe Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Syringe Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Syringe Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Syringe Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Syringe Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://bit.ly/2JFbqql

In the end, Smart Syringe industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Market Growth Insight

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com