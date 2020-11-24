RIDE-HAILING SERVICE MARKET DETAILED INSIGHTS ON UPCOMING TRENDS 2018-2025 – UBER, LYFT

Ride hailing is a service that allows users to book rides and pay for car services provided by transportation network companies (TNC) such as Ola, Uber, Didi Chuxing, and others through smartphones. Information of passengers is transferred to the driver by using various vehicle connectivity modes such as vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure, and vehicle to network.

The global ride-hailing service market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing increase in users of ride-hailing services and on-demand transportation services in developing regions. Moreover, this service is creating new job opportunities across the globe. For instance, Uber launched its services in 30 cities and created around 50,000 job opportunities for drivers, thereby fueling the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Ride-Hailing Service Market are:

Uber Technologies, Lyft, Daimler AG., Grab, ANI Technologies, Didi Chuxing Technology Co., nuTonomy, Denso Corporation, TomTom NV, and Gett, Inc

The global ride hailing service market is segmented based on service type, vehicle type, location, end user, and region. E-hailing, car rental, car sharing, and station-based mobility are studied under the service type segment. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segregated into four-wheeler, three-wheeler, two-wheeler, and others. By location type, it is fragmented into urban and rural. Depending on end user, it is bifurcated into institutional and personal. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Types of Ride-Hailing Service Market covered are:

E-hailing

Car Sharing

Car Rental, and Station-based Mobility

Major Applications of Ride-Hailing Service Market covered are:

Institutional and Personal

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Ride-Hailing Service consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Ride-Hailing Service market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Ride-Hailing Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Ride-Hailing Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Ride-Hailing Service Market Size

2.2 Ride-Hailing Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Ride-Hailing Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Ride-Hailing Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Ride-Hailing Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Ride-Hailing Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Ride-Hailing Service Sales by Product

4.2 Global Ride-Hailing Service Revenue by Product

4.3 Ride-Hailing Service Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Ride-Hailing Service Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Ride-Hailing Service industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

