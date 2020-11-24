HYBRID CLOUD MARKET TO WITNESS GROWTH ACCELERATION DURING 2018-2025 – MICROSOFT, AWS

Hybrid cloud combines private clouds or on-premises infrastructure with public clouds that enable organizations to reap the advantages of both the services. In a hybrid cloud, applications and data can move between private and public clouds for greater flexibility and more deployment options. A hybrid cloud configuration offers numerous benefits such as flexibility, security, cost efficiency, scalability, and others. To achieve large spaces along with security of applications and data, enterprises are deploying a combination of public and private cloud. The adoption of hybrid cloud has increased among organizations as it provides flexibility of switching between clouds and gain competitive advantage over other organizations.

Major Key Players of the Hybrid Cloud Market are:

Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, VMware, Rackspace, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell EMC, IBM Corporation (International Business Machines), Google, Verizon Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Inc., and others.

As hybrid cloud provides multiple features of both, private and public cloud, it reduces the cost of deployment, which is a major factor fueling the growth of the global hybrid cloud market. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements associated with increased flexibility and efficiency to meet disparate needs, surge in need for more computational power, and rise in awareness about the benefits of hybrid cloud boost the growth of the market. However, concerns regarding data security and privacy is a major factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid increase in the adoption rate of hybrid cloud among small and medium-sized organizations and the rise in demand from firms to increase their IT service management capabilities without adding servers provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global hybrid cloud market is segmented based on component, service model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment is further bifurcated into hardware and software. Based on service model, the market is segmented into software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS). Based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is classified into IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI, retail, government, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and others. As per region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Hybrid Cloud consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Hybrid Cloud market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Hybrid Cloud manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Hybrid Cloud with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hybrid Cloud Market Size

2.2 Hybrid Cloud Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Hybrid Cloud Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Hybrid Cloud Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Hybrid Cloud Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Hybrid Cloud Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Hybrid Cloud Sales by Product

4.2 Global Hybrid Cloud Revenue by Product

4.3 Hybrid Cloud Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Hybrid Cloud Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Hybrid Cloud industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

