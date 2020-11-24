BIOCHIPS MARKET TO WITNESS ROBUST EXPANSION THROUGHOUT THE FORECAST PERIOD 2018–2025

Biochip is a miniaturized medical device, which performs several biochemical reactions. This device is a collection of microarrays or micro-test strips that are arranged on the surface of chip, and are meant to perform multiple tests simultaneously. Biochip is extremely small in size ranging from 2 inches to 12 inches. These chips can perform various biotechnology applications such as decoding genes and searching for contaminations in the sample in a few seconds.

Major Key Players of the Biochips Market are:

bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Fluidigm Corporation, HORIBA, Ltd., Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The global biochips market was valued at $9,037 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $21,419 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025. Factors such as rise in prevalence of various life-threatening diseases increases the demand for disease diagnostics, which in turn drives the growth of the global biochips market. Moreover, rise in adoption of personalized medicines and presence of large geriatric population boost the market growth. However, lack of knowledge related to biochips and their high cost of hamper the market growth. Conversely, huge untapped potential in the emerging countries, such as China and India, and rise in R&D investment as well as government funding are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players.

The global biochips market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is divided into DNA chip, protein chip, lab-on-a-chip, and others. By application, it is categorized into drug discovery & development, disease diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, agriculture, and other applications. On the basis of end user, it is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostics centers, academic & research institutes, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Types of Biochips Market covered are:

DNA Chip

Protein Chip

Lab-on-a-chip, and Others

Major Applications of Biochips Market covered are:

Drug Discovery & Development

Disease Diagnostics

Genomics

Proteomics

Agriculture, and Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Biochips consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Biochips market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Biochips manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Biochips with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Biochips Market Size

2.2 Biochips Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Biochips Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Biochips Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Biochips Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Biochips Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Biochips Sales by Product

4.2 Global Biochips Revenue by Product

4.3 Biochips Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Biochips Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Biochips industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

