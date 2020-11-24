HEALTHCARE IT MARKET TO WITNESS AN OUTSTANDING GROWTH DURING 2017-2025 – ATHENAHEALTH, CERNER

The U.S. healthcare information technology (HCIT) market was evaluated at $61,018 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $149,178 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Healthcare information technology (IT) is an IT field that involves the creation, development, design, use, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. Automated and interoperable healthcare information systems are anticipated to improve medical care, reduce healthcare costs, increase efficiency, reduce error, and improve patient satisfaction, while optimizing reimbursement for ambulatory and inpatient healthcare providers.

Major Key Players of the Healthcare IT Market are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, HealthStream, Greenway Health, IBM Corporation, Infor, McKesson Corporation, and SAS Institute Inc.

Get sample copy of “Healthcare IT Market” at: https://bit.ly/2V5aUbw

The market experiences significant growth due to increase in demand for quality healthcare services and solutions, rise in acceptance of mHealth and telehealth practices, surge in demand for improved patient safety and patient care as well as upsurge in government initiatives to promote HCIT. However, high costs incurred for implementation, maintenance, and upgradation of services are anticipated to restrict the growth of this market. Moreover, the healthcare IT is already a well-established market and thus, there is a huge supply and demand gap with many local as well as key players operating in this segment, which in turn is expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, numerous key players have collaborated with local players to develop efficient products, which would provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Non-clinical healthcare IT solutions segment is divided into pharmacy information systems (PIS), medication management systems, healthcare asset management, workforce management systems (WFM), revenue cycle management solutions, medical document management solutions, financial management systems, healthcare information exchange (HIE), population health management solutions, supply chain management, healthcare analytics, and customer relationship management (CRM). By end user, the healthcare IT market is bifurcated into healthcare providers and healthcare payers. The healthcare providers segment is further categorized into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, pharmacies, and others (home healthcare agencies, nursing homes, and assisted living centers). The healthcare payers segment is further classified into private payers and public payers. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions.

Major Types of Healthcare IT Market covered are:

Healthcare Provider Solutions

Healthcare Payer Solutions

HCIT Outsourcing Services

Major Applications of Healthcare IT Market covered are:

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Healthcare IT consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Healthcare IT market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Healthcare IT manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Healthcare IT with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://bit.ly/2V2wmhe

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare IT Market Size

2.2 Healthcare IT Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare IT Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Healthcare IT Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare IT Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare IT Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Healthcare IT Sales by Product

4.2 Global Healthcare IT Revenue by Product

4.3 Healthcare IT Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Healthcare IT Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://bit.ly/2V2wo8Q

In the end, Healthcare IT industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Market Growth Insight

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com